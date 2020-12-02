December 2: Entropy Day

It’s Entropy Day. So, what’s that? Entropy is the built-in tendency of things, of all things, to spiral into disorder. Every time you drop a low ball glass, or wing a bottle of beer at a brick wall, or even guzzle from a bottle of bourbon, you have not only disordered your own space, you have also helped contribute to the unstoppable decline of the universe in general. There’s no way to beat Entropy, minus a time machine, so let’s revel in the down-going today. Just sit back, sip your drink and pretend the downward spiral is just a carnival ride. Which it kind of is, when you think about it.