August 3: Christopher Columbus Sets Sail

On this day in 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed out of Spain's Palos de la Frontera harbor with three ships, the Santa María, Pinta and Niña, in search of a short cut to the Indies. He would, of course, end up running into the New World instead. So, you're probably wondering, did Chris pack some booze for the trip? Naturally. He loaded his ships with a full year's supply of fortified wine, which traveled better than the non-fortified variety. And while the crew occasionally ran short of food, forcing them to survive on the fish they managed to catch, they never ran short of wine. A man's got to have his priorities.