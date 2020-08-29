August 29: Pardon the Sea Day

It’s Pardon the Sea Day. As you may have intuited, it’s a British thing. And damned polite of them, considering all the British sailors that wine-dark sea has greedily devoured over the centuries. As Billy Shakespeare put it:

Full fathom five thy father lies;

Of his bones are coral made;

Those are pearls that were his eyes:

Nothing of him that doth fade,

But doth suffer a sea-change

Into something rich and strange.

Sea-nymphs hourly ring his knell:

Ding-dong.

Hark! now I hear them—Ding-dong, bell.

Ding-dong indeed. Sea, you are pardoned, until your next cruel feast.