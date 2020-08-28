August 28: St. Augustine of Hippo’s Day

It’s St. Augustine of Hippo’s Day. This patron saint of brewers and printers posited that God, in His infinite wisdom, didn’t mind if the faithful went on the occasional bender. I mean, the Almighty didn’t seem to freak out when Noah went crazy with the product of his freshly planted vines. In fact, He totally backed the skipper’s play when an apparently very hungover Noah condemned the descendants of one of his snickering sons to servitude. Before he got right with God, as it were, Augustine was a pretty wild and crazy guy. He ran with a fast crowd, and many a wine-seller smiled wide when Augie rolled into his tent, coin purse a-janglin’. Those previous experiences lent a certain, shall we say, savoir vivre and compassion to his later writings, especially when it came to looking askance at those who liked to whoop it up. Also? It’s Red Wine Day, which totally fits in.