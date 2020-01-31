It’s National Brandy Alexander Day. That’s really a thing, and why not? It was John Lennon’s favorite drink, which probably doesn’t say a lot about John’s drinking prowess. Though often disdained as a “milkshake” by seasoned drinkers, you should order one of these every couple years just to make sure you aren’t taking yourself too seriously. And today would be a good day to do that, because if someone at the bar starts smirking and arching eyebrows at you, you can bellow, “I’ll have you know, Good Sir, that it’s National Brandy Alexander Day!”
Home Today's Reason to Drink January 31: National Brandy Alexander Day