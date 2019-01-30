January 30: FDR’s Birthday

It’s President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Birthday. When FDR signed the 21th Amendment, ending the 13 years of the national torture known as Prohibition, he said, “I believe this would be a good time for a beer.” He should have said a Wet Gin Martini with a lemon twist, because that’s what he most often drank. How much? Well, his biographical whitewashers have tried to cut it down to three a night, but sources at the time put it quite a bit higher. They helped ease his back pain, he asserted, and just imagine the media’s hysterical shrieks of horror and doom if a modern president had to sometimes be carried to bed while drunkenly singing college fight songs. Why, it would be the end of the world. Yet somehow, FDR pulled it off.
