It’s Paul Jackson Pollock’s birthday. Born on his day in 1912 in Cody Wyoming, he eventually moved to New York where he painted his way to the top of the abstract expressionist scene. Regardless of what you think of his paintings, the man was a champion drinker. Taciturn and emotionally cold while sober, he employed vigorous boozing to fill his creative and emotional wells between paintings. Fun Fact: Once he became famous, aspiring artists would visit one of Pollock’s regular haunts, the Cedar Tavern in Greenwich Village, to touch the artist for good luck. I’ll bet he just loved that.
January 28: Jackson Pollock's Birthday