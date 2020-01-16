January 16: Hoard Some Hooch Day

It’s Hooch Hoarders Day! 101 years ago today, in 1919, the United States ratified the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. That started the one-year countdown to the travesty and tragedy that was National Prohibition. This was the time when forward-thinking individuals and institutions starting hoarding up liquor. W.C. Fields, for example, loaded his attic and basement with some many thousands of bottles of liquor that when Prohibition ended he still had a few bottles left. Many bars and clubs did the same, figuring that, even with the ban in place, there would still be those citizens who would want a drink, legal or otherwise. And they were right. So, stock up. You never know when you’ll need it.
