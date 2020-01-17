January 17: National Bootleggers’ Day.

It’s National Bootleggers’ Day. Yes, it’s really a thing. You know, bootleggers and rum-runners got a bad reputation during Prohibition, what with their penchant for solving business disputes with Tommy guns, but let’s remember what they really were. Hyper-motivated, risk-taking entrepreneurs very eager to provide Americans with one of life’s vital ingredients that our treacherous government had the sheer temerity to take away. You can salute them by bootlegging an airplane bottle of booze into work today. Go ahead. It’s a fine American tradition.
