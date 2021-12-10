December 10: National Lager Day

It’s National Lager Day. You know, since the craft beer revolution took hold of America, lagers have been sneered at by some people, mostly because almost all of the macrobrews, from Bud to Coors, from Miller to PBR, are lagers. It’s like America, when we fought our way out of from under National Prohibition, only wanted to drink one style of beer. That we’d forgotten about ales and stouts and porters and so on. But now, when a microbrewery makes a lager, instead of an ale, or a saison, or a sour, or yet another ridiculously over-hopped IPA, their peers look down their noses at them for supposedly selling out. Which is nonsense. The lager is the beer of the working class. It’s not fancy, it’s easy to chug, and it slakes your thirst like nothing else. Personally, I like all styles of beers, except for a few, but when the day is hot and you’re done rounding up steers or digging fence post holes, or whatever the hell, there is nothing like a cold, refreshing lager. I just chug them down, because it’s not like you can drunk off them. Not easily, anyway. So let’s raise a lager to lagers, the most chuggable of beers.