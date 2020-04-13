April 13: Tommy J’s B-Day

It’s Thomas Jefferson’s birthday. Which poses the question, did Tommy J like a drink? He did. He used it for inspiration, which is why he wrote the first draft of the Declaration of Independence while drinking in a pub. Not on bar napkins, mind you, he brought his own paper. Jefferson was, however, what you’d call a fancy drinker. You could even go so far as to call him a wine snob. While he was known to throw back punch and ale in the pubs, he much preferred imported European wines. To the degree that when he left the White House he was stuck with, in today’s dollars, a fat 200,000 dollar wine tab. Yikes!

