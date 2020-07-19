July 19: National Daiquiri Day

It’s National Daiquiri Day. You know, some people like to look down their noses at the Daiquiri, usually for being too mainstream or sweet. Some even consider it a foo-foo drink. But let me tell you something. Ernest Hemingway drank them. That’s right. He drank the hell out of them. Although, it must be said, he drank a suitably super-macho version called the Papa Doble. First, he dispensed with the sugar and doubled the rum. Two limes, half a grapefruit, six drops of maraschino, then, yes, churned up in a blender. Hemingway’s personal record was 16 of these patiently, relentlessly sunk while sitting on a bar stool at the La Floridita in Havana. That adds up to over 1.75 liters of rum, which is nothing to sneer at. Try one, I think you’ll like it. Here’s how Hem described a properly-made Papa Doble in his novel Islands in the Stream: “So well beaten as it is, it looks like the sea where the wave falls away from the bow of a ship when she is doing thirty knots.”