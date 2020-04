Episode 13: Locked Down and Loaded with Frank and Nick

Your hosts: Frank Kelly Rich (Founder & Editor of MDM) and Nick Plumber (Poetry Editor for MDM).

Special guest: The dreaded Wuhan Virus

Featuring: All manner of drunken jibber-jabber about how the Coronapocalypse has impacted the State of Drinking in America.

Do you have a suggestion for a future topic of discussion or perhaps a specific drinking-related question to ask? Send it to [email protected]