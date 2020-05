Episode 14: Locked Down and Loaded with Frank, Luke and Hosho McCreesh

Your hosts: Frank Kelly Rich (Founder & Editor of MDM) and Luke Schmaltz (Senior Writer for MDM).

Special guest: Hosho McCreesh, Drunkard Poet. Get his new book of poetry, A Deep & Gorgeous Thirst right here.

Featuring: Let’s talk poetry. Let’s talk Albuquerque. Let’s talk about the state of drinking in working-class America.

Do you have a suggestion for a future topic of discussion or perhaps a specific drinking-related question to ask? Send it to [email protected]