August 2: Peter O’Toole’s Birthday.

It's Peter O'Toole's Birthday. Born in 1932, you probably know this top-form English, or possibly Irish, he was never clear on that, actor from movies like Lawrence of Arabia, Venus, My Favorite Year, and, if you're that sort of person, Caligula. He was nominated for an Oscar seven times and never took it home. Think about that. They invite you to the big show seven times and never hand it over. Is it any wonder he always looked more than a little loaded at those things? The last two times I would have showed up roaring drunk and just demanded the damn statue. So, as you might have heard, Peter was a helluva drunkard. As Film critic Robbie Collin put it, O'Toole was "the last of the hard-drinking hell-raisers. The O'Toole character that lodged in cinemagoers' minds was O'Toole himself: the hellraiser, the champagne and whisky-sinker, the garrulous, charm-drizzled sot." Top quote: "Booze is the most outrageous of all drugs, which is why I chose it."