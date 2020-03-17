March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! You know, a lot of experienced drinkers like to disdain this holiday as amateur hour, what with the green beer, the endless parades, and all the dilettantes clogging up the bars, but this Saint Patrick’s is going to be a little different. You’ll be lucky to find a bar that’s open or a parade to go to. It’s the First Annual Social Distancing St. Patrick’s Day. We get to celebrate at home, like in the olden days, except perhaps with the home fires of Skype and Duo screens lighting up festivities. We’ll adapt. You can’t keep a drunkard down, especially when there’s some Irish Whiskey about. Happy Saint Pat’s!

