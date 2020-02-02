February 2: It’s Groundhog Day & Super Bowl Sunday

It’s Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday. You know the drill. If Phil sees his shadow, you get loaded. If he doesn’t see his shadow, you get loaded. It’s a good system. Except you’re already loaded because it’s the Super Bowl. After the game, you should watch the excellent Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day. While watching, you can drink sweet vermouth on the rocks with a twist and raise a toast to world peace, as they do in the movie. Just kidding. You should drink whiskey, as Mr. Murray does in real life.
