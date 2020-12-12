December 12th: Frank Sinatra’s Birthday

Ring-a-ding-ding, it’s the anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s Birthday. When the leader of the Rat Pack wasn’t teaching not one but at least two generations how to drink with style, he was topping the charts, winning an Oscar and putting away a helluva lot of whiskey, particularly Jack Daniels. Top quote: I’m for anything that gets you through the night, be it prayer, tranquilizers or a bottle of Jack Daniels. Recommended drink: Frank liked his Jack like so: two fingers poured over four ice cubes with a splash of water. Of course, this was back when Jack had a much higher proof, so you can skip the water. Because they already added it at the distillery. Ring-a-ding-zing!