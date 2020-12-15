December 15: So Long, Walt

On this day in 1966 Walt Disney died and, according to some irresponsible rumor mongers, his head was cryogenically frozen so he could be repaired and revived at a later date. Which makes one wonder: did Walt like frozen cocktails? Turns out he did, on occasion, but his usual was Black and White Blended Scotch Whisky. That’s how Walt finished his day, and according to an invoice found in his apartment after his death, he bought it by the case. Recommended drink: Walt liked his scotch poured over crushed ice with a lemon twist, and so should you. It’s a blended scotch, after all, so no need to get huffy about the ice or the garnish.