November 22: Casablanca Hits the Screens

“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine.” That’s right. On the this day in 1942, the incomparable film Casablanca premiered. Starring notable drunkard and actor Humphrey Bogart, it’s usually found atop the list of American’s most beloved movies. For me, it’s one of my Dozen Cocktail Films, called such because I feel inspired to drink that many during a typical viewing. Lotta drinking in that movie. Top dialogue: Strasser: “What’s your nationality?” Rick: “I’m a drunkard.”