November 26: Thanksgiving Day

Happy Thanksgiving! You know, historians are not exactly sure what the Pilgrims and the local natives drank at the first Thanksgiving back in 1621, but they strongly suspect it was either some sort of godawful pumpkin beer or a hard cider. Give it a go. The hard cider, I mean, not the godawful pumpkin beer. Call me crazy, but I don’t like gourds in my beer. A dry cider, on the other hand, pairs up amazingly well with turkey and the fixings, as opposed to the usual wine and beer. And since we’re probably doing a smaller gathering this year, because of the plague, it’s a fair guess that there will be more time and space for drinking. Fewer people to judge you for being, shall we say, overly and overtly boisterous. More space on the table for bottles. You know what I mean. Happy Thanksgiving!