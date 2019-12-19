December 19: Free Drinks at Valley Forge

On this day in 1777, George Washington’s Continental Army started their long, horrific vacation at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. It’s also Underdog Day, which fits, because at the time the colonial army’s chances were those of a scrappy high-school football team going against the reigning Super Bowl champs. To stave off desertions and boost morale, Washington tried to provision his men with as much rum, spruce beer, rye whiskey, hard cider, wine and brandy as possible, but due to major supply problems they generally had to rely on a daily pint of locally-produced corn liquor, that is to say, moonshine. Recommended drink: Michter’s Rye of Pennsylvania has long claimed that Washington bought many barrels of the their whiskey to warm the troops at Valley Forge, and why would they lie? If you can’t find it in your local liquor store, any rye will do.
