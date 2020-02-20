February 20: Hoo dee Hoo Day

It’s Hoo dee Hoo Day. At high noon in your respective time zone, you should yell “Hoo dee Hoo” to chase away winter and usher in spring. It’s a Nordic thing, that supposedly dates back to the Vikings. I say we improve upon this fine old Nordic tradition. Let’s shout, “Hoochie-Hoo, then have a shot of something strong. Something bracing. That’s what chases winter away. That’s what will have Thor, or Odin, or whoever’s in charge of the length and intensity of Viking winters, sit up and take notice. Hoochie-hoo!