March 5: The Boston Massacre

It’s the 249th anniversary of The Boston Massacre, whereas a group of British soldiers fired their muskets into a mob of American colonists, immediately killing four and wounding seven others, one fatally. The event would be used to great propagandic effect, rallying colonists against the Crown and getting the Revolution cranked up. Now, you’re probably wondering, was alcohol involved? Most likely. Though there would be heroic attempts to whitewash the event, a lot of the mob arrived at the scene by way of local pubs. It was a cold, snowy night in Colonial Boston, and the thing to do during such evenings was to drink in front of a public house’s roaring fireplace. Furthermore, during much of the confrontation, the mob kept telling the soldiers to, “Shoot! Shoot!” Sober people generally don’t act that way. It takes a certain amount of rum to stand in front of a soldier pointing his musket at you and insist he pull the trigger.

Advertisement