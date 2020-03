It’s Cesar Chavez Day. Cesar wasn’t much of a drinker, but he did lead a 13-year boycott of the E. & J. Gallo winery, back when they were flooding the country with Boone’s Farm, Night Train and Ripple. So, if you’re a proper wine snob, he should be in your pantheon of heroes. During the boycott, the United Farm Workers released a highly-collectible button featuring a caricature of then-President Richard Nixon along with the text, “Nixon Drinks Ripple.” Which probably wasn’t true.

