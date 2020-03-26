March 26: Spock’s Birthday

It’s Leonard Nimoy’s birthday. During the shooting of Star Trek, the original television series, Nimoy said he started drinking heavily as a way of countermanding the staid and unemotional personality of Spock. He found the role oppressive, so he used alcohol as a way of releasing himself, once he got off set, from the narrow confines of playing a half Vulcan. Of course, he isn’t the only one to use booze as an antidote against the roles one has to play during the working day. Am I Right?

