March 25: Waffle Day!

It’s Waffle Day. You heard me right. In Sweden, this is a big deal. So why would such a holiday exist? Well, it just so happens that Varfrudagen, which is Swedish for Our Lady’s Day, a religious holiday, sounds a lot like Vaffeldagen, which is Swedish for, you guessed it, Waffle Day. Those crazy Swedes. And isn’t it a great palate cleanser after yesterday’s Day of Blood? Speaking of palate cleansers, here’s a quick shot to celebrate the day. It’s called the Warsaw Waffle. Combine 2 ounces of vodka with 1 ounce of maple syrup. You know what to do next.

