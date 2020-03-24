March 24: Dies Sanguinis

It’s Dies Sanguinis, which is Latin for The Day of Blood. If that sounds a tad bit ominous, well, it should. It was an ancient Roman celebration of Bellona, a Roman goddess of war, and as far as celebrations go, it was pretty grim. Acolytes would cut themselves and drink their own blood, others would flog themselves bloody, while the really devout would indulge in self-castration. Sheesh. I suggest we substitute a strong burgundy for the blood, and just skip the flogging and self-mutilation altogether.

