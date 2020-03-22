March 22: The First Crack in the Cruel Wall of National Prohibition

On this day in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the legislation that made 3.2% wine and beer legal to drink. It was the first strike against the 13-year drought known as National Prohibition, and while an obtuse few of the temperance crowd thought this would put a stop in the gob of the national outcry against the dry tyranny, most Americans sensed the damn was about to burst. And sure enough, before the year was out, justice and common sense prevailed and the 18th Amendment was repealed.

