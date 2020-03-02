March 2: Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

It’s Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Theodor Seuss Geisel, born in 1904, is, of course, best known for his excellent and slightly off the wall children’s books, but the good doctor got his start illustrating magazines and doing editorial cartoons for a newspaper during that gloomy period known as National Prohibition. Theo had a bone to pick with the prohibitionists, partly because they’d shut down the family brewery and put his father out of work. He roundly mocked the “Noble Experiment” with his already unique cartoon style, and would later illustrate a myriad of ads for beer and liquor companies. True story. Mr. Geisel started using the “Seuss” moniker as a way to get around being banned from his college’s newspaper after he was caught drinking gin on campus.

Advertisement