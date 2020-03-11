March 11: Douglas Adams’ Birthday

It’s sci-fi author Douglas Adams’ birthday. As you might remember from in his seminal The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, “the best drink in existence is the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster, the effect of which is like having your brains smashed out with a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick.” True story: Adams got the idea for The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide while a drunken 18-year-old lying in a field in Austria, gazing at the night sky while gripping a hitch-hiker’s guide to Europe, and thinking, there should be a hitch-hiker’s guide for the entire galaxy.

Advertisement