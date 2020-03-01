March 1: Iceland’s Beer Drought Ends

It’s National Beer Day in Iceland. What they’re celebrating is the return of legal beer to the country in 1989, after 74 years of prohibition. Odd, isn’t it? When you think of Iceland, you think of the descendants of wild-eyed, booze-swilling Vikings, and there they were, primly sitting on their beer-drinking hands for three-quarters of a century. What’s also odd is, after banning all alcohol in 1915, Iceland legalized wine in 1921 and hard alcohol in 1935, but didn’t get around to legalizing innocent beer until 50 plus years later. Why would this be so? Because of bureaucracy. Because of regressive elements who did not want to see Iceland join the civilized world. That’s why.

