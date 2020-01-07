Today’s Reason to Drink: It’s Nicolas Cage’s Birthday

It’s Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage’s birthday. As you might recall, Cage picked up his Oscar for his role in Leaving Las Vegas, which is a pretty fun drinking movie, so long as you skip the last 15 minutes, which is one long bummer. Now, Nick has been known to take a drink or two himself. He even managed to get arrested for public drunkenness in New Orleans, which isn’t an easy thing to do. Believe me, I’ve tried. As you might suspect, the cops are pretty tolerant. Top quote: “I don’t know if I started drinking because my wife left me or my wife left me because I started drinking.” Recommended drink. A gin and tonic seems about right, wouldn’t you say?
