It’s Water Conservation Day. You know what that means. During Medieval times, when water was likely to be contaminated with pathogens and generally considered bad for your health, Europeans would go months at a time drinking nothing but beer. What a golden era. Top quote: W.C. Fields duly noted, “I never drink water because fish fuck in it.” Fun fact: Mr. John R. Rogers, who died in 1932 at the age of 93, refrained from drinking water for 55 straight years. He kept himself quenched with a commonsense regimen consisting mostly of beer, wine, coffee, and highballs. This unique habit helped John build a career as a powerhouse theatrical booking agent and a reputation as a “monomaniac on the subject of filthy and abusive letter writing.”
January 27: Don't Drink the Water Day