January 26: Rum Rebels and Rat Packers Rejoice

You have two excellent reasons to drink today. First, it’s the 212th Anniversary of Australia’s Rum Rebellion, the only military coup in the nation’s history. Also, on this day in 1960, the Rat Pack debuted in the Copa Room at the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The historically hard-drinking Summit at the Sands, as it was called, carried on through February 16th, permanently altering the fabric of adult cool. Top quote: “I feel sorry for people who don’t drink. When they wake up in the morning, that’s as good as they’re going to feel all day.” Some scholars say Dino said that, others say Frank. Either way, top quote.
