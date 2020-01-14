It’s Humphrey Bogart’s Death Day. We went into detail about what a fine drinker Bogart was when we celebrated his birthday, but his death day, some six decades ago, is a good reason to drink too, if only because of his final words, and I quote: “I never should have switched from Scotch to Martinis.” I’m not entirely certain what he was on about, why he switched and why he regretted it, but hey, Bogart was a deep guy. And as far as final words go, you want them to be a little cryptic. You want to leave a little room for wonder.
Home Today's Reason to Drink January 14: The Day That Bogart Died