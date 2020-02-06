February 6: The Babe’s Birthday

It’s Babe Ruth’s Birthday. Which naturally poses the question. Did the Babe drink? Boy, did he. His teammates swore he was capable of putting away a bathtub of beer and two bottles of rye whiskey in a sitting. Though that sounds like an exaggeration to me. It sounds like something his teammates might say if they themselves were caught drinking. They’d be like, “Yeah, I had five or ten beers the night before the game, but, Sweet Jesus! Did you see how much your star player laid back? He chugged two bottles of rye then chased it with a bathtub full of beer! Saw it with my own eyes! His drinking makes mine seem insignificant and and unworthy of your attention.”
