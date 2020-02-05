It’s the National Day of Competitive Reflection. Studies have shown that a win or loss in the Super Bowl has a direct and dramatic effect on a city’s mood for at least a year. If your footing ball chaps won, fill your heart with joy, because you get to brag for an entire year. Beer will taste better, and your town will shine like Camelot. If the villains on the other side won, curse the officials, who were plainly bribed, and let a powerful thirst for vengeance fester in your heart. Avert your eyes and mumble about next year. If you didn’t have a horse in the race, well, just carry on.
February 5: National Day of Competitive Reflection