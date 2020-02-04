Home Today's Reason to Drink February 4: Bacardi is Born

February 4: Bacardi is Born

By
Frank Kelly Rich

It’s the anniversary of the founding of the Bacardi Distillery, all the way back in 1862. Did you know, after their distillery was seized by Communist Cuba, the Bacardi family bought a surplus B-26 bomber with the intention of perhaps bombing Cuba’s oil refineries?  I totally get that. Revenge is a dish best served from about 15,000 feet with a full payload of incendiary bombs. And, if I were them, I would have painted the bomber to look like the Bacardi Bat, just so Fidel knew what the score was. Can you imagine grainy black-and-white archival footage of the Bearded One shaking an angry and futile fist at the sky while the stylish Bacardi Bat Bomber roars away from a hellish maelstrom of burning refineries? Perhaps in an alternative dimension, that really happened. Who can say?

