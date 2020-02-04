It’s the anniversary of the founding of the Bacardi Distillery, all the way back in 1862. Did you know, after their distillery was seized by Communist Cuba, the Bacardi family bought a surplus B-26 bomber with the intention of perhaps bombing Cuba’s oil refineries? I totally get that. Revenge is a dish best served from about 15,000 feet with a full payload of incendiary bombs. And, if I were them, I would have painted the bomber to look like the Bacardi Bat, just so Fidel knew what the score was. Can you imagine grainy black-and-white archival footage of the Bearded One shaking an angry and futile fist at the sky while the stylish Bacardi Bat Bomber roars away from a hellish maelstrom of burning refineries? Perhaps in an alternative dimension, that really happened. Who can say?
Home Today's Reason to Drink February 4: Bacardi is Born