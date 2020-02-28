February 28: Final Episode of M*A*S*H airs.

The final episode of MASH aired on this day in 1983, attracting over 100 million viewers. As you might recall, there was a lot of drinking on the show, much more than was respectable for the time. This was when MADD had Hollywood under thrall and few were brave enough to defy their dark power. MASH probably got a pass because they were in the middle of a war and saving lives, so maybe they should be allowed to drink. Top quote. Here’s Hawkeye describing his perfect martini. “I’d like a dry martini, Mr. Quoc, a very dry martini. A very dry, arid, barren, desiccated, veritable dustbowl of a martini. I want a martini that could be declared a disaster area. Mix me just such a martini.”

