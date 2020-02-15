February 15: Susan B. Anthony Day

It’s Susan B. Anthony Day. Did you know that before she got into the Suffragette movement, Susan was a full-bore prohibitionist? Totally wanted to get rid of the booze. So she’d go to Temperance conventions, and when she asked to speak, the Temperance dudes told her, “Yeah, look, we like that you’re against the booze, but you’re a chick, so you’re not going to speak.” And she was all like, “Oh yeah? Well, we’ll just see about that, because you just made me a full-on suffragette.” She didn’t start drinking, but from then on she focused on getting the vote for women instead of banning the booze.
