Today is Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Abe wasn’t much of a drinker, but he worked as a bartender long enough to gain a favorable opinion of the drinking classes. True story: When asked to give a speech to a prohibitionist group, he agreed, then stunned the gathered teetotalers with this quote: “If we take habitual drunkards as a class, their heads and their hearts will bear an advantageous comparison with those of any other class. There seems ever to have been a proneness in the brilliant and warm-blooded to fall into this vice.” I’ll bet that zinger put some onion in those teetotalers’ tea.
Home Today's Reason to Drink February 12: Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday