December 9th: Red Foxx’s Birthday

It’s Redd Foxx’s Birthday. Born in 1922, the Sanford and Son star came up with all sorts of cocktails employing a now extinct fortified wine called Ripple, including Mintchipple (mint julep and Ripple), Cripple (cream and Ripple), and Champipple (Champagne and Ripple). Top quote: “Health nuts are going to feel stupid someday, lying in hospitals, dying of nothing.” Recommended drink. Since ripple is presently very hard to get, pick up a bottle of your favorite fortified wine. Might I suggest Wild Irish Rose?

