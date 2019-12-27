Today’s Reason to Drink: Louis Pasteur’s birthday

It’s Louis Pasteur’s birthday. While the French biologist and chemist is usually hailed for discovering how to pasteurize milk, most of his scientific endeavors involved booze and the whole milk thing was just a sidelight. He made tremendous strides in the field of fermentation, changing the face of the entire industry. Recommended drink. If you’re a fancy beer drinker, have a sour, which is a type of beer that Louis worked hard to eradicate. If you’re not that fancy, have a pasteurized American macrobrew, which is most of them when served in bottles and cans.
