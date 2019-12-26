Today’s Reason to Drink: Happy Boxing Day!

Happy Boxing Day! Generally celebrated by those still in thrall, to one degree or another, to the British crown, the day doesn’t embrace pugilistic activities but rather an old British tradition of lords and ladies giving their servants a box, hopefully containing a gift, during the holiday season. Oh, boy. Thank you sir! Now where’s my musket? Recommended drink: The Stone Fence. This mixture of rum and hard cider, at whatever proportions seems right to you, was a favorite of our Revolutionary forefathers before during and after they decided to trade what was in the box for what was behind door number one. Which turned out to be sweet sweet freedom. For more reasons to drink, head on over to drunkard.com
