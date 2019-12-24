Today’s Reason to Drink: National Eggnog Day

In addition to Christmas Eve, it is also National Eggnog Day. If you’ve ever wondered what a nog is, and who hasn’t, it’s an Old English word for ale, which was once a primary ingredient in the holiday drink. Today is also the 192nd anniversary of The Great Eggnog Riot, whereas a courageous and thoroughly drunken group of West Point cadets rose up in rebellion when the tyrannical cadre tried to deny them their holiday booze. Recommended drink: I think you know. Here’s the late, great Charles H. Baker Jr’s recipe for Clan McGregor Eggnog. Beat one egg yolk with a teaspoon of sugar, add 2 ounces of dry sherry, a half ounce of cognac, a quarter ounce of gold rum and four ice cubes. Shake or stir briskly, strain into a goblet and stir in a cup of chilled whole milk. Dust with nutmeg and cinnamon and you’re drinking nog the Clan McGregor way.
