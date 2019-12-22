Today’s Reason to Drink: Cannibal Rescue

On this day in 1972 the survivors of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 were finally rescued two months after their fateful crash in the Andes. You know the one I’m talking about. In fact, the only reason we’re talking about that particular tragedy is because the survivors, as a group, resorted to cannibalism. Which poses the question: Would you, under similar dire circumstances, to stay alive, eat the flesh of a fellow human being? Do you consider human flesh sacred, or just protein, fats and carbohydrates from a source you might have been having a conversation with a few hours earlier? Ponder that while I throw out the recommended drink of the day: Now, I’d recommend a Headhunter or a Cannibal Corpse Reviver #2, but you’ll need a Tiki bar to put those together. If one isn’t available, just pour yourself a nice Bloody Mary and think, “What if this was human blood and I was really really hungry?”
