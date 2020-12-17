December 17: King Henry Gets the Boot

On this day in 1538 Pope Paul the Third excommunicated King Henry the Eighth of England. What did Henry do to earn the boot? What didn’t he do would be a better question. Henry was a man of great appetites, and not just for wives, beheadings and food. So how much did Hank drink? Quite a lot. In today’s dollars, he’d lay out roughly nine million bucks a year on booze. He didn’t drink all that himself of course, he had plenty of help from his many many friends during his many many feasts, which is what they called blowouts back in the day. Recommended drink: Henry didn’t mind wine, hated the newly fangled beverage called beer (he once compared the taste of hops to sulfur), but loved ale. So grab an ale or three, or three dozen if you want to go full Henry.