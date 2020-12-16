December 16: The Boston Tea Party/Boozefest

Today is the 247th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, a revolutionary act of defiance that is indelibly linked to alcohol. You probably know that the Boston Tea Party was a raid on three British ships by 50 revolutionaries disguised as Mohawk Indians but did you know that much of the planning for the raid was done, over drinks, at the Green Dragon Tavern? That prior to the raid, those fifty stalwarts got loaded on high-proof punch before heading on over to the wharf? That while they dumped over 300 chests of tea into the harbor, they confiscated and carried away what rum they found onboard. Oh, it was a party all right. Recommended drink: The main gears of the punch that motivated those revolutionary drunkards was rum, whiskey and red wine. If that combination sounds like something you might want to try, well sir, you were born out of your time.