December 14: Drinking with Cheetah

It’s World Monkey Day! That’s right, today is an internationally-recognized celebration of monkeys and “all things simian,” and since we’re simians, let’s jump aboard this fantastic party train. Speaking of simians, did you know that Cheetah, the chimpanzee who played opposite Johnny Weissmuller’s Tarzan in the 1930’s was a daily drinker? It’s true! And while the average lifespan of a chimpanzee is 32 years, Cheetah drank his way through an incredible 80 years before taking the last vine to monkey heaven in 2011, making him the oldest chimpanzee on record. He also chain-smoked cigars, but let’s not get into that. Recommended drink: Cheetah’s usual was Budweiser, but he’d generally drink any sort of beer you put in front of him, so don’t feel like you have to drink a Budweiser. Any beer will do.